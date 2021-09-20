Harley-Davidson will sell its retro e-bike by the end of 2021

Were you disappointed that Harley-Davidson’s first e-bikes didn’t include a vintage model? Well, you are in luck. Harley’s Serial 1 brand now plans to sell a similar retro bike, called the MOSH/TRIBUTE, sometime in “late Q4”. So basically we are talking about a December timeframe. If you pre-order it for $5,999 you’ll get the MOSH/CTY’s stylings that would look right at home in the 1950s, that include fat white Schwalbe Super Moto-X tires, and a sweet honey-hued leather saddle, along with similar grips. It looks pretty darn sweet for sure.

The functionality is the same as the more modern-looking model, including the Gates carbon belt drive, some built-in lighting, and TRP hydraulic disc brakes. The removable 529Wh battery should deliver up to 105 miles of range, though that can shrink to as little as 35 miles depending on your riding mode, biking style, and road terrain that you are riding on.

You will have to act fast if you want one of these though. Serial 1 is making only 650 MOSH/TRIBUTE units split evenly between the US and Europe markets. However, the Harley brand has promised more special edition e-bikes “in the future,” though, so you will have a chance at another cool model in the future.

Source Engadget

