Halo TV series hitting Paramount+ on March 24th

Paramount+’s live-action Halo TV series will premiere on March 24th, according to a teaser the streamer shared ahead of the AFC Championship Game on CBS. So now fans have a date and know when to expect this video game-based TV series. Fans have been waiting patiently for this one.

After sharing the first-look teaser in December, Paramount+ promised to release a longer trailer halfway through the match between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs. And so CBS aired the trailer during halftime.

It was first announced back in 2013, so the Halo live-action series obviously spent years in development before ViacomCBS announced last year that the show would premiere on Paramount+ instead of Showtime, as had been previously planned. So fans have been waiting for this news for a very long time. Pablo Schreiber, of American Gods, is the one who will be wearing Master Chief’s signature Mjolnir armor, and the entire project looks like it has very high production values.

Fan reaction seems mixed so far with some finding this brief glimpse to be very meh, while others are pretty darn excited for what is coming.

