Halo Infinite’s free multiplayer mode is now available

We have been hearing rumors that Microsoft will release the free Halo Infinite multiplayer mode before the full game hits. In fact, during its Xbox 20th anniversary event, the company confirmed this for fans. The good news is that the standalone mode is now available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC. Players can access it through Xbox Cloud Gaming.

You’ll be happy to know that the beta is open to everyone, and Season 1 of Halo Infinite multiplayer is underway a full three weeks early. It will run until May. If you have been following the news, Microsoft and developer 343 Industries have run a few multiplayer test events over the last few months, but now it is open to all. You will have access to all the Season 1 maps, the battle pass and the core modes. So get ready to have some fun.

The Halo Infinite campaign release date is still December 8th, and don’t worry, your multiplayer progress will of course carry over. As you might expect, a few features will be missing at launch. The campaign co-op and Forge modes will come later because they say that 343 Industries wanted to focus on the quality of the single-player and multiplayer modes first. Have fun.

Source Engadget

