Halo Infinite’s co-op campaign will arrive in August

After several delays, 343 Industries hopes to deliver Halo Infinite’s co-op campaign in August 2022. Campaign co-op was one of the features that didn’t make Infinite’s December 8th release date sadly.

At the time, 343 planned to roll out the mode along with the game’s season two update about three months after launch. However, 343 first delayed the debut of season two to May 3rd and later said that campaign co-op wouldn’t be available when the season launched.

However, the studio now says that it is aiming for an August release date for network co-op, with split-screen co-op coming later. We will have to wait to invite a friend over to play the game on a single TV it seems. According to the roadmap, couch co-op won’t be available until season three, which won’t begin until November 8th. There is a note on the roadmap indicating the exact release date of the feature is “TBD” though.

343 is also targeting an August release date for a feature that allows you to replay campaign missions as well. And the studio expects to launch the Forge mode open beta in September.

Not good news for an already frustrated player base, but at least we know what they are thinking.

Source Engadget

Image Credit 343

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals