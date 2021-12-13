Halo Infinite adding a dedicated Slayer playlist

One of the Halo series’ best multiplayer modes is coming to Halo Infinite. 343 Industries community lead Brian Jarrard has confirmed that a dedicated Slayer playlist is coming as part of an update on December 14th. That’s just 2 days from now as of this writing. This will be a pretty “basic” mode rather than the variants 343 wanted to release after the holidays, but the developers planned to “bolster and expand” it in the future.

The Slayer playlist is coming with three options that include Fiesta, FFA and Tactical Slayer (SWAT). The update will also take away or make the requirements easier for existing challenges while adding more to the new playlists. There’s also a new challenge category based on your player score that should better match up to your in-game performance, but this is only billed as an “initial step” toward true performance-based experience points.

Sadly this won’t please fans who are still waiting for features like campaign co-op or Forge. Those won’t arrive before mid-2022. However, the Slayer playlist release shows us that 343 is eager to please fans as quickly as possible, even if it means stripping out some extra features. They are trying to give fans what they want.

Source Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals