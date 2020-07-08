Halo 3 hits PC on July 14th

Coming almost 13 years after it debuted on Xbox 360, Halo 3 is finally making its way to PC. It is about time. You won’t have much longer to wait since it will arrive on Steam and the Microsoft Store on July 14th. Xbox Game Pass for PC members can claim it as part of their subscription.

In fact, 343 Industries is getting closer to bringing the entire Halo: Master Chief Collection to PC. It’s only been a few months since it released the Halo 2: Anniversary port, but it’s not too surprising that this one came so fast after, since 343 has been beta testing Halo 3 publicly over the last few weeks. We can expect the final two games in the collection, Halo 3: ODST and Halo 4, to hit PC by the end of the year at this rate.

There will be more Halo-related news that’s likely coming this month as well. That is because Microsoft is holding an Xbox Games Showcase on July 23rd, likely focused on first-party Xbox Series X titles. I think we can safely bet that we’ll find out a little more about Halo Infinite at that time. Anyway, Halo fans can play the game on PC very soon on July 14th.

Source Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals