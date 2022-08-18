Hades is leaving Game Pass on August 31st

One of the best and also most popular games of 2020 is leaving Game Pass at the end of the month. As of August 31st, Supergiant’s Hades will not be available through Microsoft’s subscription gaming service any longer. If you haven’t played it yet, you are missing out. It is a real surprise. This is an action RPG made by the team behind Bastion, Transistor, and Pyre. We just wish that more games would offer an experience as seamless as Hades. The art, music, story, and all of the gameplay elements come together to make one heck of a game.

Make no mistake, this can be a tough game, but it is always enjoyable. This is one of a few decently interesting games that are leaving Game Pass on the 31st. Some other notable titles that are leaving include Myst, Spiritfarer, Two Point Hospital, and What Remains of Edith Finch.

And then, in August, there aren’t many super interesting games coming our way to replace these titles, but if you like Hades, you may also want to check out Ubisoft’s Immortals Fenyx Rising, an open-world action RPG with a neat sense of humor. Get Hades while you can. It is worth it.

Source Engadget

Image Credit Supergiant Games

