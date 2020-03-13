Hackers Using Coronavirus Tracker Maps To Install Malware

The Coronavirus outbreak has been declared a pandemic by WHO, and hackers are taking advantage of this situation. As they do.

An online dashboard that helps track the impact of Coronavirus is being used by hackers who are making clones of the original website or making different websites that claim to be the real sources. The real source is https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6

You might notice a couple of websites like coronavirus-real-map.com or coronavirus-realtime.com. They may give you the correct information, but the unofficial websites might prompt you to install applications or collect your personal information in some way or the other.

Some of the reported websites encouraged people to install a malicious app on Windows to potentially compromise the system.

The best way to stay away from the unofficial sites and any trouble, is by looking at the URL in the browser’s address bar. If the URL has arcgis.com as the domain name, you’re at the correct place. You can bookmark the original source website to return.

If it’s something different, it could possibly damage your system.

Right now it is specifically a threat to Windows-powered computers. But, you should stay away from third-party websites unless you are sure about who they are and what is on them.

Source Ubergizmo

