Hackers Change Russian State TV Listings To Anti-War Message

Russian television viewers tuning in for the celebration of the country’s “Victory Day” over Nazi Germany this week were instead treated to an unexpected surprise. On Monday, hackers reportedly took control of Russian smart TV schedule listings, turning the listings into a bulletin board of anti-war messages.

Later in the day, BBC Monitoring reportedly found anti-war messages posted on the website of pro-Russian publication Lenta, but this time the statements were apparently started internally, by two members of the publication’s staff. Not from an outside source. The slogans included the following phrases, “Vladimir Putin has turned into a pitiful dictator and paranoiac,” “War makes it easier to cover up economic failures,” and “Zelensky turned out to be cooler than Putin,” as well as other messages. The reporters responsible for the posts supposedly told the Latvian-based independent news site Meduza that they had re-located outside of Russia but they were worried that they might need new jobs or even political asylum.

This actually is not the first time that hackers have tried to mess with Russian news sites. It has happened before. There have been a number of similar attacks on Russian news sites, which even include attacks on RT News.

Source Gizmodo

Image Credit Pexels

