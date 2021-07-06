Hacker targets Apex Legends to fix Titanfall hacking

Apex Legends has apparently been hacked. The reason? To raise awareness over the unplayable state of Respawn’s other game series Titanfall. Players have taken to social media to report that the battle royale’s server playlists are being replaced with a message that reads “SAVETITANFALL.COM, TF1 is being attacked so is Apex.” Gamers also received an “Important Message” popup after matches directing them to the same URL that has been active for a few months now.

And so the disruption to matchmaking in Apex Legends prompted Respawn to publish a server update that it says resolved the issue. The studio also added that the attack “has not put players’ personal information or accounts at risk.” So at least there is that.

Game hacking is usually associated with cheating or theft, but in this case, it was fan frustration over Respawn’s lack of attention toward Titanfall that spurred it. We don’t often see hacks that advocate for an end to game hacks.

Titanfall has had numerous vulnerabilities that are leading to crashed or overloaded servers and disconnections. After years of complaints, Respawn recently confirmed that it was working on a fix for the problems. This should help encourage them to get it done.

Source Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals