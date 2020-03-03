Guy Buys MacBook Pro, Gets Two Bottles Of Lemonade

If a deal is There is too good to be true, it probably is. But people get drawn in because they can’t afford the things they want in life, and just maybe it could be true. That’s what happened over in the UK where student Dre Twenti got swindled out of 1,200 pounds for what he thought was a MacBook Pro.

According to Twenti, “Me and my girlfriend were approached by a guy next to the sixth form centre in West Bromwich. I was asked if I’d like to buy a laptop which I thought was dodgy but still went and had a peek, it was a Apple Mac Pro. He also had few other items so I asked to take a look – three iPhone 11s.”

Twenti withdrew 700 pounds from the bank and an extra 500 pounds in vouchers from JD Sports, because the seller told him that he was planning to go there anyway. He followed the seller back to the car where he was passed the goods, inspected them, and left.

However, it was only when he got home that he realized that he had been a victim of a bait and switch. There were two bottles of lemonade where a MacBook Pro should have been. Twenti has learned an expensive lesson.

Source Ubergizmo

