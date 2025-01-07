GTA 6 May Not Arrive Until 2025

After the success of GTA 5, many are still waiting to see if Rockstar will be able to replicate its success with GTA 6. However, if you were hoping to see GTA 6 soon, you might be disappointed to learn that we’ll probably have to wait a few more years.

This news comes from leakster Tom Henderson, who has in the past given fairly accurate leaks on games. If he’s correct this time, GTA 6 will most likely be released either in 2024 or 2025, so we still have about 2-3 years of waiting before we see a trailer or announcement for the game.

This also means that it would be about 12 years since GTA 5 was launched. That is a long time in between games, but Rockstar has kept the game relevant all these years with GTA Online, so they may not be in a hurry.

Henderson says that it is because Rockstar wants to focus on the well-being of their employees and to avoid creating a crunch culture, where developers overwork themselves in order to meet deadlines. The company is also trying to ensure the game is as polished as possible so that it can hit its release date without delays.

And Rockstar wants to release the game for next-gen consoles. Given the current shortage, they are waiting for a “big enough market” before releasing it, which makes sense.

Source Ubergizmo

