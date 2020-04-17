GTA 6 May Be In Development

Following the massive success that was GTA 5, many are excited to see what the next installment in the GTA franchise could bring. Well, we have some good news and bad news. The good news is that according to multiple sources, Rockstar is working on GTA 6.

The bad news is that while the sequel to GTA 5 is being worked on, apparently it is still very early in the developmental stages so it could be a long time before we see it. It’s not surprising that a new GTA game is coming. After all, with the franchise being so successful, it would be silly of Rockstar to give it up.

According to a report from Kotaku, one of the ways that Rockstar could approach this game is that instead of creating the game in its entirety, they might be breaking it up into multiple parts. Rockstar is said to be planning on releasing GTA 6 as a “moderately sized” game, which will be expanded on by releasing updates. It is an interesting approach.

This allows studios to stretch the game’s lifespan over a period of time. Right now GTA 5 is still widely played thanks to its GTA Online feature, but we imagine that gamers probably would like a new title about now.

Source Ubergizmo

