GTA 5 For PS5 To Run At 4K At 60 FPS

Many gamers are eagerly waiting for Rockstar’s GTA 6. We have no idea when that will happen, but in the meantime the company is still milking GTA 5. That is why earlier this year it was announced that GTA 5 will be arriving on both the PS5 and Xbox Series X in November.

No doubt many are tired of the game, but according to a post on the Sony Germany PlayStation Blog, it was revealed that the game will run at 4K resolution at a smooth 60 fps. This is for the PS5, but the Xbox Series X should have no problems running the game at similar specs.

Of course, GTA 5 for the PS4 supported 4K, but it is not “true” 4K. Just an upscaling of the game to 4K resolution. Only the PC version of GTA 5 has 4K assets, while the PS4 has 1080p assets, so most of us would consider this to not be “true” 4K. So the game will look good when it hits the PS5 if this is true.

Hopefully, the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions will offer a true 4K experience, otherwise, it won’t be able to fully utilize the console’s hardware. And that would be a shame.

Source Ubergizmo

