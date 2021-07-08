Grubhub and Yandex to make autonomous deliveries to US college campuses

Good news for hungry college kids. Grubhub is teaming up with Russian tech giant Yandex to deliver food to students and others who are on US college campuses. They will be using autonomous robots. The companies have agreed to a multi-year partnership, and the robots will start dropping off orders on select campuses this fall. Grubhub works with more than 250 colleges across the country, so this is big for the company.

Yandex says that its robots can access areas and navigate obstacles that cars cannot. So it will be able to deliver food in mainly pedestrian areas and the robot delivery service will be integrated into Grubhub’s app for your convenience. When the robot gets close to you, you will receive a notification that your food is coming. Then you can retrieve the order by using the app to unlock a hatch on the robot and grab your meal.

Weather is no obstacle either. The machines use the same self-driving tech as Yandex’s autonomous cars. Yandex has been using the robots for its own food and grocery delivery services in Russia so they know what they are doing. They have also been fulfilling restaurant orders in Ann Arbor, Michigan, since April as well.

Source Engadget

