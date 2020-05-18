Grand Theft Auto V Now Free From The Epic Games Store

The folks at Rockstar and Epic Games have announced that Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto V will now be available as a free download from the Epic Games Store, so you’ll want to act quickly if you want to get your hands on it.

This offer will run from now until May 21st and if you download it before it offer expires, it will be yours to keep forever (as long as you have an active account with the Epic Games Store). So even if you don’t plan on playing the game now, it could still be worth downloading and keeping it for playing at a later date.

Epic has been making several games free to download recently. Last week, they made an indie game called Death Coming available for free, and this week’s game will be Rockstar’s GTA 5. While the game has proven to be very popular, there are probably some of you out there who have not yet played it, so now’s a good time.

Rockstar has not yet officially announced a sequel to GTA 5, but we hear that Grand Theft Auto VI could be released in 2022 and could take players back to both Vice and Liberty City. Sweet!

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals