Grand Theft Auto V Could Be ComingTo Google Stadia

Just like video streaming platforms, game streaming platforms are only as good as their content. And it looks like Google Stadia could soon be gaining a pretty big title. This is because according to a tweet by Rockstar Mag (an unofficial account for Rockstar news), Grand Theft Auto V could be coming to Stadia soon. That is great news for Stadia owners.

Right now we don’t know when the game will be launched on Stadia, but the tweet suggests that it could happen in the next few weeks or months. Apparently it will happen roughly around the same time as the version for the PS5 and Xbox Series X is expected to be released.

Since the Xbox Series X was recently confirmed for November, we imagine that it could be later rather than sooner, but we’ll have to wait and see since nothing official has been announced just yet. Getting GTA 5 on Stadia could be a huge deal for Google as it would tempt many gamers to use the company’s services, especially if they did not play the game before or are looking to play it through a different medium. This could be very good for Stadia and Stadia players.

Source Ubergizmo

