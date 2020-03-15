GoFindMe real-time GPS tracker require no subscription, SIM or cellular connection

GoFindMe is a unique GPS tracker small enough to fit in your pocket or hang from your pet’s collar and requires no monthly subscription or Sim card to provide real-time tracking direct to its companion application on your smartphone.

If you are adventuring to places without cellular connectivity and would like to keep track of individual members of your party a new real time GPS tracker called GoFindMe, may be worth further investigation. GoFindMe requires no SIM card, cellular network or subscription and is capable of off grid messaging, journey logging, real-time tracking and even includes an SOS button together with a massive 72 hour battery life on a single charge.

“One of the biggest challenges for outdoor activities is undoubtedly the communication and safety problem in the wild. GoFindMe comes as a good assistant, by allowing you to split and group up later easily, interact efficiently and explore safely. Attending crowded events can be full of frustration, when the network is congested with too many users and you find it really hard to describe where you are or find your peers. With GoFindMe, you can connect with your peers instantly and find each other quickly. “

Equipped with a rechargeable battery a single charge is capable of powering the GPS tracker for up to 72 hours on a single charge. “GoFindMe is a real-time GPS tracker that works without cell service. By built-in GPS and long-range radio technology, it allows you to stay in touch with people even if your phone fails. GoFindMe is an all-around tracking and communication solution for all kinds of outdoor activities, and for protecting your loved ones.”

Features of the GoFindMe GPS tracker include the ability to :

– Track each other instantly by real-time position, distance, direction and trace display. Connect with your group and find every group member easily at all times.

– Send texts, locations & pre-recorded voice messages to your people even without cell service, making communication a lot easier. No worry about message security since it’s all encrypted.​

– GoFindMe SOS button allows you to send an emergency alarm to other members, even if the paired mobile fails. Others can find the best route to you by shared traces or by the maps.

For more information and to make a pledge from $179, jump over to the official GoFindMe GPS tracker Indiegogo project page by following the link below.

Source: Indiegogo

