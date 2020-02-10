Real time GPS tracker requires no cellular connection, subscription or SIM

GoFindMe allows groups of people to easily stay connected even when no cellular network is available, providing real-time GPS location tracking, the ability to message each other and a massive 72 hour battery life on a single charge. GoFindMe requires no SIM card, cellular network or subscription and is capable of off grid messaging, journey logging, route recording and even includes an SOS button if the worst should happen.

Whether you are adventuring to the slopes or to your next concert, the GoFindMe GPS tracker will keep you connected even when there is no cellular signals, allowing you to easily find other members of your party when needed.

“One of the biggest challenges for outdoor activities is undoubtedly the communication and safety problem in the wild. GoFindMe comes as a good assistant, by allowing you to split and group up later easily, interact efficiently and explore safely. Attending crowded events can be full of frustration, when the network is congested with too many users and you find it really hard to describe where you are or find your peers. With GoFindMe, you can connect with your peers instantly and find each other quickly. “

Equipped with a rechargeable battery a single charge is capable of powering the GPS tracker for up to 72 hours on a single charge. “GoFindMe is a real-time GPS tracker that works without cell service. By built-in GPS and long-range radio technology, it allows you to stay in touch with people even if your phone fails. GoFindMe is an all-around tracking and communication solution for all kinds of outdoor activities, and for protecting your loved ones.”

Features of the GoFindMe GPS tracker include the ability to :

– Track each other instantly by real-time position, distance, direction and trace display. Connect with your group and find every group member easily at all times.

– Send texts, locations & pre-recorded voice messages to your people even without cell service, making communication a lot easier. No worry about message security since it’s all encrypted.​

– GoFindMe SOS button allows you to send an emergency alarm to other members, even if the paired mobile fails. Others can find the best route to you by shared traces or by the maps.

Source: Indiegogo

