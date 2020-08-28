GoPro launches streaming service

GoPro is announcing that GoPro.com will become its own streaming service for Plus subscribers. This should be a good service for those who like adventurous video.

Three of the company’s cameras will work with the new platform: Hero 8 Black, Hero 7 Black and Max. GoPro didn’t share many specifics about how the streaming service will work, beyond calling it “high-quality” and they said that it will be “simplified.” Livestreams can be shared by sharing a link directly with friends and your followers. The service is live right now.

You’ll need to be a subscriber to GoPro Plus to use the service, which is a $5 per month premium membership. Plus already includes benefits like unlimited storage of GoPro videos at native resolution and discounts on accessories. Now, this streaming option comes at no extra charge. You can already stream from your GoPro to places like YouTube and Twitch for free, but this is just another option if you like it.

GoPro also announced a beta version of its webcam utility for Windows. Previously it was Mac only. The Mac version will move from beta to an official feature in a new firmware update. The update also offers HyperSmooth 2.0 video stabilization to “more video settings”.

Source Engadget

