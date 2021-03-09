Google TV is getting kids profiles

Time flies when you are watching TV. It’s been almost six months since Google launched its latest TV-focused platform called Google TV, along with new Chromecast hardware. It arrived without some essential features for those with young children. There were no kid’s profiles or parental controls for instance. But now Google TV will soon support kid’s profiles and some screen time control features.

You can add new profiles using existing Google accounts, if your child is old enough to have one. Otherwise, you can just add a profile with a name and age. Then you can decide what apps they want to be available on the profile and share movies and TV shows that were purchased on an adult’s account with the rest of the family. The profiles will also show recommendations from kid-friendly apps.

Screen time limits are also a part of these profiles, letting you determine how much time each kid gets. There’s also a “bedtime” schedule. You can also sync these screen time limits across other Google devices. It will be good to see how much time your kids are spending in various apps as well as being able to block and unblock apps.

These new features will hit Google TV users in the US over the next month. Look for them globally over the next few months.

Source Engadget

