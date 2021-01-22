Google To Pay French Publishers For News Snippets

The relationship between Google and publishers can be complicated. Without Google, many websites and articles might not be found that easily, but without these websites and content, there wouldn’t be a reason for Google to exist.

Over the years, Google has made changes to its website to try and surface as much information as possible. Of course, this has frustrated many publishers who feel that they should get paid for Google using some of their content on its website. Well, the good news for publishers in France is that Google will now pay publishers to use snippets in their news. That is a win for publishers.

Before this, the big G was against the idea, and argued that the use of their services helped these websites gain traffic. But now France has implemented something called “neighboring rights”, which forces companies like Google and Facebook to pay publishers for the right to use their content.

France isn’t alone in trying to look out for publishers. In Australia, the country’s consumer watchdog was supposed to propose a code of conduct back in 2020 that would force companies like this to pay publishers. This could become a trend so stay tuned to see what happens next.

Source Ubergizmo

