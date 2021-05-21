Google to open first retail store in New York City this summer

Forget Google pop-up stores. The company will launch a dedicated retail space of its own. It has revealed plans to open its first retail store, with a location in Manhattan’s Chelsea district opening this summer. The New York City shop will carry things like Pixel, Nest and Fitbit hardware that you can buy directly or pick up after ordering online. Like Apple’s stores, there will be support staff there as well as workshops to help new users.

Due to the pandemic, the store was designed with health concerns in mind. Google will still require masks, social distancing, and hand sanitizing. The company will also limit capacity and clean throughout the day. These limitations should not last long though.

Google said that the location was a “natural extension” of its NYC involvement. It says that the retail debut was an “important next step” in its hardware strategy, and is expected to shape future experiences. They will be paying attention to feedback of course.

Apple opened its first stores to provide a showcase that it wasn’t getting from third-party retailers, and they eventually became key to the company’s success during the 2000s. So this is not surprising. Google is hoping that these stores will raise awareness of its hardware and boost sales.

Source Engadget

