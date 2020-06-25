Google To Add Fact-Checking Labels To Google Images

These days, images can be easily manipulated. They can be edited in a way to add or remove information or used in articles that are misleading. So sometimes we are a bit skeptical and wary when we see images online and we don’t take it as the truth, but now Google wants to make your life a bit easier.

The company has announced that it will start adding fact-checking labels to Google Images. So if you search for images using Google, you might come across an image that has a label attached to it telling you if the authenticity of the image has been questioned. Clicking on the image will provide additional information along with a link to a fact-checking website where the claims made in the image are debunked.

Google says, “Photos and videos are an incredible way to help people understand what’s going on in the world. But the power of visual media has its pitfalls⁠—especially when there are questions surrounding the origin, authenticity or context of an image.” Google claims that it will be using fact-checking platforms that meet the company’s criteria.

This is not Google’s first attempt at trying to fact-check its services though. Years ago, the company introduced fact-checking labels on its search pages which tried to debunk fake news.

Source Ubergizmo

