Google Stadia Now Playable On iPhones And iPads

Good news for fans of Stadia. Last month, Google hinted that Stadia would finally be arriving for iOS devices and it looks like that day has arrived. For those who want to stream games on their iPhones and iPads, you will now be able to choose Stadia as one of the game streaming platforms available.

it should be noted that you will need to rely almost entirely on the web version of Stadia to buy and play your games, as well as pay for the Stadia Pro subscription. Stadia comes in two tiers: the free version which lets you use Stadia to stream games, and a Pro version that costs $9.99 a month that comes with support for higher resolution streams, surround sound, and extra titles.

Stadia will require you to purchase your own games so don’t think of this as a type of Netflix subscription. It’s more like Steam where it’s just a portal for you to play your games on.

Microsoft is also expected to launch its Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for iOS devices soon, though Microsoft’s option will in fact be similar to Netflix where you pay a flat monthly fee and get access to a library of games.

Source Ubergizmo

