Google Stadia is now available in eight more countries

Google has launched Stadia in eight more European countries. Residents of Austria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia and Switzerland will now be able to start using the game-streaming service over the next day or so. So if you like streaming games, you can.

That brings the number of countries where Stadia is available to 22. As long as you have a Gmail address and a good internet connection, you’ll be able to play Destiny 2 or Super Bomberman R Online as well as other hits across a number of devices. New members get a free month of Stadia Pro, along with a number of additional games. Continuing a subscription to games costs €9.99 a month in those countries.

Otherwise, you will have to buy games individually. Stadia’s storefront includes popular games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Marvel’s Avengers and Cyberpunk 2077, Cyberpunk will be released on Thursday.

It’s important for Stadia to expand to more markets as competition gets fiercer between game streaming services. Nvidia’s GeForce Now platform is also available in Europe. Except for Romania, Microsoft’s xCloud service is available in all of these countries too. Amazon’s Luna, meanwhile is in beta and only available in the US for now, but that could change.

Source Engadget

