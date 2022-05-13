Google rolling out Emergency SOS feature for Wear OS

Google soon roll out an Emergency SOS feature on Wear OS. It will work similarly to the one on Android smartphones and will let users easily contact their relatives or public authorities directly via their smartwatch in case of an emergency.

Among several exciting hardware announcements during the I/O 2022 keynote event, some less flashy software tweaks might fly under the radar. Sure, an Emergency SOS feature for Wear OS is not very exciting, but it is important.

Almost every smartphone has the equivalent of this option. This feature will now be available for wearables with Wear OS as well. On Android phones, the user will press the power button 5 consecutive times to activate Emergency SOS. We don’t know how the feature could be triggered in Wear OS, but a similar shortcut, with a voice command as an alternative method is likely.

In order to enable it the user must begin by filling in the necessary contact details. Once this has been done you have the option to activate Emergency SOS. Since this is ultimately a smartwatch feature, in order for it to be used, the wearable has to be linked with a smartphone with cellular connectivity, if the wearable does not support LTE.

Turning Emergency SOS on will prompt you to select whom they would like to contact (either a particular contact or the emergency services directly). They will easily be able to cancel the call via a big red button on the main watch screen, and other options will be provided once the call has ended.

Source and Image Credit Phone Arena

