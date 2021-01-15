Google Purchases Fitbit

Google has completed its $2.1 billion purchase of Fitbit, the EU having approved the acquisition in December. Fitbit is the best-known brand for mainstream fitness-tracking devices and co-founder and CEO James Park said in a letter that Fitbit will continue to be device-agnostic, making products that work with both iPhones and Android devices.

Google and Fitbit pledge to keep user data private going forward, but it is unclear yet exactly how the company will change under Google’s ownership. Perhaps Fitbit’s software is going to be completely replaced by Google’s on future devices. We will see.

The company released the Sense fitness watch back in September. And being the most advanced device Fitbit has made yet, it adds a host of new health-tracking features like EDA and skin temperature sensors as well as an updated heart rate sensor. The Sense also has better battery life than Samsung and Apple’s watches, though to be fair, it’s also a lot more sluggish when launching apps or moving through the interface. The Sense also is now the last major product Fitbit released before Google took over, so we’ll now be looking to see how long it takes before Google’s influence starts showing in new products down the road.

Source Engadget

