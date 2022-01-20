Google Play Games are available on Windows in three-countries

Here’s some good news. You can now play Google Play Games on Windows, but only if you live in the right countries. This is because Google has launched a beta offering access to “popular” Play Games titles on Windows PCs in Hong Kong, South Korea, and Taiwan. If you get in on the beta, you can check out titles like Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and Summoners War without needing an Android phone or Chromebook to play. You can take advantage of the larger screen and extra input options which is nice, and your progress will still sync across platforms too.

Google said that it would offer details of upcoming betas and expansions sometime “soon.” It previously talked about a generic 2022 launch.

However, this still leaves many gamers without access though, and the current catalog won’t impress players who want to play any Google Play title they want. It’s still a big milestone though. The company has long had Google Play media services available to Windows, games have been a big exception. Their goal is to provide a seamless jump from an Android phone or Chrome OS machine, so this is a big win for the company no matter how you play the games.

Source Engadget

