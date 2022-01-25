Google Pixel Watch May Be Announced In May

For years, we’ve been hearing about Google’s possible plans to launch their own Pixel-branded smartwatch. The company has been developing its own smartwatch platform, they even revamped it last year with the help of Samsung, but so far they have not actually launched anything.

But, according to a report from Jon Prosser, he tweets that he has heard that Google is launching the device on May 26th, 2022. Since Google usually hosts its I/O event near the middle part of the year, (last year’s event happened in May), this means that the smartwatch in question could be announced at I/O 2022.

We don’t know much about the Pixel Watch right now, but it could be a good choice for users who might prefer the Pixel brand over other brands of smartwatches. Google has experimented with a variety of products with its Pixel branding, like its Pixel series of Android smartphones, Chromebook laptops, tablets, and more, so it’s a bit surprising that a Pixel-branded smartwatch was not launched already.

Prosser says that Google is known for pushing back its launch dates so we should keep our expectations low for now. We may have more details in the months leading up to the I/O 2022.

Source Ubergizmo

