Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: Everything You Need to Know

The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is the latest flagship smartphone from Google, introducing a range of improvements and new features compared to its predecessor. While the device excels in many areas, there are still some aspects that could benefit from further refinement. In this awesome review video from Kyle Erickson, we get to find out about the key features, performance, and user experience of the Pixel 9 Pro XL to help you make an informed decision.

Design and Build Quality

Google has given the Pixel 9 Pro XL a fresh new look, featuring squared edges and a glossy metal finish that sets it apart from previous generations. The redesigned camera bump replaces the old camera visor, resulting in a more streamlined and cohesive appearance. The device feels comfortable to hold, thanks to its ergonomic design, and remains stable when placed on a flat surface. However, it’s worth noting that the glossy finish is prone to attracting fingerprints, especially if you opt for the black (obsidian) color variant.

Redesigned look with squared edges and glossy metal finish

Streamlined camera bump for a cohesive appearance

Comfortable to hold and stable on flat surfaces

Glossy finish prone to fingerprints, especially in black color

Display Quality and Touch Sensitivity

The Pixel 9 Pro XL features a stunning 6.8-inch 120Hz OLED screen with a resolution of 1344 x 2992 pixels. The display offers a peak brightness of up to 3000 nits, making it ideal for media consumption and outdoor visibility. The high refresh rate ensures smooth transitions and animations, enhancing the overall user experience. Additionally, the device features improved touch sensitivity with adaptive touch technology and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor for secure and convenient unlocking.

6.8-inch 120Hz OLED screen with 1344 x 2992 resolution

Peak brightness of 3000 nits for excellent visibility

Smooth transitions and animations thanks to high refresh rate

Improved touch sensitivity with adaptive touch and ultrasonic fingerprint sensor

Performance and Storage

Under the hood, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is powered by Google’s latest Tensor G4 chip, coupled with a generous 16GB of RAM. While benchmark scores may not surpass those of other flagship phones, the device delivers excellent real-world performance, ensuring a smooth and responsive user experience. The Pixel 9 Pro XL comes equipped with 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage, which, although not as fast as the newer UFS 4 standard, still provides ample space for apps, media, and files. Notably, the device runs cooler under heavy load compared to its predecessor, indicating improved thermal management.

Powered by Tensor G4 chip and 16GB RAM for excellent performance

128GB UFS 3.1 storage, slower than UFS 4 but still ample

Runs cooler under load compared to the previous generation

Camera System and Image Quality

The Pixel 9 Pro XL features a versatile rear camera setup, consisting of a 50MP main camera, a 48MP telephoto camera, and a slightly modified ultrawide camera. The front-facing camera has also received an upgrade, now boasting a 42MP sensor. The cameras deliver natural-looking photos with good dynamic range, preserving detail in both highlights and shadows. However, there are some issues with portrait mode and lens transition that may require software updates to address. The device supports 8K video recording via upscaling, offering impressive stabilization but some noise in low-light conditions.

Versatile rear camera setup: 50MP main, 48MP telephoto, modified ultrawide

Upgraded 42MP front-facing camera

Natural-looking photos with a good dynamic range

Issues with portrait mode and lens transition may require software updates

8K video recording via upscaling, good stabilization but some low light noise

AI Features and Gemini Assistant

The Pixel 9 Pro XL introduces new AI-powered photo editing tools, such as auto frame and reimagine, which enhance the user experience and make it easier to capture and edit stunning photos. Google has also introduced the Gemini assistant, their version of ChatGPT, which offers improved spoken word understanding. However, the assistant’s device control capabilities are currently limited, leaving room for future improvements.

New AI-powered photo editing tools like auto frame and reimagine

Gemini assistant with improved spoken word understanding

Limited device control capabilities for Gemini assistant

Software and Connectivity

Running on the latest Android 14 operating system, the Pixel 9 Pro XL promises an impressive 7 years of software updates, ensuring long-term support and security. The stock Android UI offers a clean and intuitive experience, with smooth animations and transitions throughout the interface. The device also features excellent wireless connectivity, with Wi-Fi 7 compatibility for lightning-fast internet speeds and Bluetooth 5.3 for reliable connections to peripherals and wearables.

Runs on Android 14 with the promise of 7 years of software updates

Stock Android UI offers a clean and intuitive experience

Excellent wireless connectivity with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3

Battery Life and Charging

The Pixel 9 Pro XL is equipped with a 5600mAh battery, which provides a respectable 6-7 hours of screen-on time under normal usage conditions. The device supports 37W wired charging and 23W wireless charging when used with the Pixel Stand. However, it lacks support for CH2 magnetic chargers, which may be a drawback for some users who prefer the convenience of magnetic charging solutions.

5600mAh battery provides 6-7 hours of screen-on time

Supports 37W wired charging and 23W wireless charging with Pixel Stand

Lacks support for CH2 magnetic chargers

Overall User Experience

The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL delivers a polished and enjoyable user experience, thanks to its combination of powerful hardware, refined software, and thoughtful design. The device offers good haptics and sound effects, enhancing the overall feel and responsiveness of the user interface. With its impressive camera system, long-term software support, and strong performance, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is a strong contender for replacing other flagship devices as a daily driver.

Summary

The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is a well-rounded flagship smartphone that offers a range of improvements and new features compared to its predecessor. While there are some areas that could benefit from further refinement, such as the portrait mode and lens transition in the camera system, the device excels in many aspects, including performance, display quality, and software experience. If you’re in the market for a high-end Android smartphone with a focus on camera capabilities and long-term software support, the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is definitely worth considering.

