Google Meet can automatically adjust webcam brightness in your browser

Your Google meetings are about to get brighter. Literally. That is because Google Meet will soon make it easier for you to see all of your co-workers or friends in a better a light on video calls. This is because the web version of the app can detect when someone is underexposed because of bad lighting in the environment. Meet will increase the brightness so it’s easier to see your friends and maybe make your feed clearer if you have a not-so-great webcam.

This is not new for mobile. The low-light mode hit the Google Meet iOS and Android apps last year. It uses AI to look at light levels and tweak the brightness accordingly. There’s no admin control for the feature, but users can switch it off. Be aware that Google says that having it enabled might slow down your device though.

The feature is coming to all Workspace and G Suite basic and business users now. Google is rolling it out to Rapid Release domains starting now and Scheduled Release domains on October 4th. The rollout will take up to 15 days in both cases, so that means that by mid-October, bad webcam feeds won’t matter as much on Meet calls.

Source Engadget

