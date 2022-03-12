Google may unveil its own smartwatch in 2022

We have heard rumors of a Google-branded smartwatch for years, but they might be close to coming true finally. Insider sources claim that Google is planning to release its first self-developed smartwatch, codenamed “Rohan,” in 2022. The Wear OS device would have a round display, but no physical bezel.

Rohan would be a pretty typical smartwatch on the inside with a heart rate sensor and a battery that would still require daily charging. It would use proprietary watch bands, and a tipster talking to The Verge claimed the watch would “cost more than a Fitbit” and be an Apple Watch competitor.

Rohan would be a “showcase” for Google’s platform, Wear OS 3. The smartwatch would likely show customers what Wear OS can do, and give hardware partners a reference point to work from. It might also include a Fitbit tie-in, nicknamed “Nightlight.”

Google has not commented yet. It makes sense as Apple continues to dominate the smartwatch market despite low-cost hardware and competition from major brands like Samsung and Garmin. An official Google watch could encourage other watchmakers to try harder and add some excitement if nothing else. A Google watch has a lot of potential to shake things up in the market.

Source Engadget

