Google Maps May Soon Have Traffic Light Indicators

Google Maps is great for showing you which roads you can take, which paths to walk on, or which trains to catch, but now it looks like it might also show you where the traffic lights are. According to a recent discovery that was shared on Droid-Life, it appears that Google is testing out including traffic light indicators on Google Maps.

This will be very handy while driving, especially if you’re trying to find the fastest route available and also want to avoid as many traffic lights as possible. The current implementation of the feature makes it a bit difficult to see as it is very small, but according to the reader who sent the screenshots to Droid-Life, the icons do grow in size a bit during navigation, as the user is reaching the light.

This could also come in handy for self-driving cars that may rely on data from Google Maps, if they know that there is a light along the route they are driving on, they can then prepare to slow down or stop. Apple had previously introduced a similar feature to Apple Maps back in iOS 13.

We don’t know when the feature will be available to users, but it does seem to be very useful.

Source Ubergizmo

