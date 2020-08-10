Google Looks To Recycled Plastic Bottles For New Phone Cases

As well as launching the Pixel 4a, Google also took the wraps off of several new phone cases. This isn’t too surprising since new phones usually have new cases to go with them, but it looks like these cases are made out of recycled plastic bottles.

Plastic has become an environmental concern, which is why Google decided to look into taking some of that plastic and turning it into something that would last longer than a plastic bottle. These cases are made from 70% recycled plastic and two water bottles are used to help create enough material to make up to five cases.

Miguel Harry, the lead designer of the case explains the reason behind their interesting design. “We wanted to give the case a cozy feeling. Like a handmade product that is imperfect, even though it is obviously made by machine.”

However, Google isn’t the only tech company looking to reduce their carbon footprint these days. Other companies, like Apple, have long touted that their products try to use as much recycled material as possible. Even the company’s operations are relatively green as they try to use renewable energy sources like solar energy. The more we reuse, the less we use.

