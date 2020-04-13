Google Is Banning Employees From Using Zoom

In the past few months, Zoom has enjoyed an explosion in popularity. This popularity has put the app under a bright spotlight and now several privacy and security related issues were discovered. This has led to some organizations, like school districts, to ban the use of the app.

Now it looks like Google is also banning the app from being used by its employees. It seems that Google has recently sent out emails to its employees working from home that they will no longer be able to use the video conferencing app on their work laptops.

Jose Castaneda, a Google spokesperson said, “We have long had a policy of not allowing employees to use unapproved apps for work that are outside of our corporate network. Recently, our security team informed employees using Zoom Desktop Client that it will no longer run on corporate computers as it does not meet our security standards for apps used by our employees. Employees who have been using Zoom to stay in touch with family and friends can continue to do so through a web browser or via mobile.”

Zoom’s privacy and security issues have been pretty well-documented, with vulnerabilities discovered that allowed hackers to steal credentials. There was also an instance where Zoom calls were being routed to China, and also the issue of “Zoom-bombing” which allows strangers to drop in on meetings where they would disrupt them by playing pornography. Google is not having it.

