Google intros ads in YouTube Shorts

The short-video form is popular right now and has a lot of potential for monetization. So naturally, every social media platform wants a piece of that action. We have Instagram and Facebook with Reels and YouTube has Shorts.

YouTube wants to increase its earnings from Shorts and has now started experimenting with ads on its short videos. The ads you will see in Shorts are mainly the app-install ones, but there may be other promotions too. Apparently, the experiment is going well. Philipp Schindler, Google’s chief business officer, told investors, “While it’s still early days, we’re encouraged by initial advertiser feedback and results.”

The tech giant introduced YouTube Shorts back in 2020 and needed two years to add advertisements to its short videos. Why wait so long? It could be that, for the first quarter of 2022, YouTube’s ad revenue growth was 14%, which is lower than what was projected. It received $6.87 billion in revenue, compared with a projected $7.4 billion. They also noticed a decrease in direct response ads, like app-install campaigns. And since Shorts now receives 30 billion daily views, Google is leveraging this to increase YouTube’s ad revenue and simultaneously the direct responses of its ads. We will see how it goes.

Source and Image Credit Phone Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals