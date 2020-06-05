Google Hit With $5 Billion Lawsuit For Tracking Chrome Users In Incognito Mode

Google Chrome has an incognito mode that is designed to offer users a greater degree of privacy. However, back in 2018, it was discovered that Google’s incognito mode isn’t as private as one might think as it actually tracks users to a certain degree by logging their activities. Google later made an update to correct the issue.

Sadly for Google, it seems that the issue isn’t quite over yet. In a proposed class action lawsuit filed in the US District Court for the Northern District of California, it seems that the company could potentially face a lawsuit that seeks $5 billion in damages over Chrome collecting data on its users, even when they are in incognito mode.

Google has disputed the lawsuit and according to a spokesperson, Jose Castaneda, “Incognito mode in Chrome gives you the choice to browse the internet without your activity being saved to your browser or device. As we clearly state each time you open a new incognito tab, websites might be able to collect information about your browsing activity during your session.”

We will see if this class action lawsuit will be approved, but if it is successful, Google could be forced to pay out $5,000 in damages for each individual affected by this.

