Google Duo Lets You Join Group Video Calls With A Link

The reason why Zoom rose so quickly in popularity, is because of the ease of joining group video calls. Instead of requiring users to register an account, basically Zoom hosts can send participants a link and they can click on it and join the video call as a guest. It is easy.

Zoom is used for school and work, but it might be that it can be troublesome to try and get so many people to register for an account so that ease of use helped the app’s popularity. Now it looks like Google is hoping that they can do the same thing with its Duo video calling platform.

Duo users who are looking to host video calls can now do so by sharing a link. Anyone with the link can click on it and it will launch the Duo app and you can then join in the call. At the moment this feature is limited to mobile as Duo group video calls and is not supported for the web.

Duo is not alone in implementing this cool feature. Microsoft’s Skype platform also removed the need to signup and allowed users to join in on calls via a link recently.

Source Ubergizmo

