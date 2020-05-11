Google Duo Group Calls Coming To The Web

While many people are stuck at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, video calling apps and services are becoming more popular. Companies are also stepping up their offerings, like Google Duo. According to Google, the service will soon be able to support group calls via the web.

Previously, group calls made on Duo were only available using the app on iOS or Android devices, but Google says that, “In the coming weeks, you’ll be able to make group calls with Duo on the web, starting as a preview on Chrome, alongside a new layout that lets you see more people at the same time.”

Google also announced that they will be making it easier to join group calls by clicking on a link. “To make getting together easier, you’ll also be able to invite anyone with a Google account to join a group call with just a link.” Duo has been around for a while, but the rocketing popularity of Zoom has seen the company make expand what the platform offered.

Even companies like Microsoft have stepped their game up with Skype, while Facebook has introduced enhanced video calling capabilities with services like Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp. Google says that the feature will be rolling out in the next few weeks.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals