Google Domains Is Out Of Beta

If you want to have your own domain name for your website, there are a lot of options to choose from. You could purchase a hosting plan and a domain from the company you’re buying the hosting space from, but then it gets a bit messy if you move to a different host later. So many like to avoid that.

So buying a domain separate from the host might be a “cleaner” way of managing your domains, and it looks like you’ll be able to buy it through Google now. If you did not know, Google actually has a platform that lets you buy domains through them called Google Domains.

The service has been in beta since 2015, so maybe you did not know. According to Google’s announcement, it has finally exited beta status. When it was in beta, not everyone could take part in it or buy domains through it, but now that it’s out of beta, Google has announced general availability in a total of 26 countries.

Google says, “Today, we’re moving Google Domains out of beta and into general availability in 26 countries. With millions of active registrations, we know how valuable domain names are to customers, and we take seriously the responsibility to provide a service that’s often at the very heart of a business, brand or passion.”

You will still need a host even if you own a domain, so you’ll have to find one yourself, but you’ll be able to manage your domain through Google if you choose to buy through them, making things a tad easier.

Source and Image Credit Ubergizmo

