Google Discontinues Nest Secure Device

Several years ago, Google introduced the Nest Secure. In case you dont know, the Nest Secure is an alarm system that fits in with the company’s Nest series of smart home devices. It was also Google’s only Nest alarm system that they had not bothered to update for the last few years.

If you were hoping to see a new model on the horizon, you will be sad to hear that will not be happening. It looks like Google has discontinued the model. The Nest Secure is now listed as being “No Longer Available”, though if you want to get your hands on it, it looks like it is still available through third-party retailers, but it could be that whatever’s remaining is the last of the stock and they will not be restocked.

We don’t know why Google has decided to discontinue the Nest Secure without offering a replacement. A replacement may come under a different name, but that’s just speculation. We have no idea. Google says that the Nest Secure’s system will continue to work for current owners, but you should probably not expect to see updates to the device in the future since they are done with it.

Source Ubergizmo

