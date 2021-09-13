Google dark mode for Search on desktop is now official

Google is rolling out a dark theme for Search on desktop. It’s about time too. This change was reported as far back as December, but the feature is now official and in fact, rolling out to all users “over the next few weeks,” according to an update from a Google product support manager.

Many users have been waiting for this addition to their desktop search. Some users prefer the dark setting and now Google is here to provide it. You can get the new dark theme by heading to Settings > Search Settings > Appearance and selecting “dark.” There’s also a “device default” option that will automatically update the theme based on your device’s settings as well.

And even though the change is starting to roll out right now, it could take a few more days or weeks before it is available to everyone. There are also reports that some users have spotted a sun icon that can be used to toggle this feature on or off without heading into the settings page, but we don’t know if that’s an official part of the update or just another test at this point. If you like the dark theme, you’ll enjoy this new feature.

Source Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals