Google Considered Buying Epic

Companies like Apple and Google make a lot of money from their app stores. They do take about a 30% cut from all app sales, including in-app purchases, so yeah, big money. Games like Fortnite that have a lot of microtransactions, mean a ton of money. So when Epic decided that they might step out on their own, Google wasn’t too thrilled with the idea.

The company thought that maybe buying Epic might be a good idea. This is according to unsealed court filings where Google felt “threatened” by Epic’s plans to distribute Fortnite through other channels so they felt that buying them out would be one way to deal with it.

According to Epic’s description of the situation, “Google has gone so far as to share its monopoly profits with business partners to secure their agreement to fence out competition, has developed a series of internal projects to address the “contagion” it perceived from efforts by Epic and others to offer consumers and developers competitive alternatives, and has even contemplated buying some or all of Epic to squelch this threat.”

Now, obviously in the end this did not come to pass but it’s interesting that this was a potential strategy that Google considered. Would Epic have even agreed to a potential sale?

Source Ubergizmo

