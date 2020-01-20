Google Adding 120 Games To Stadia In 2020

If you felt that Google Stadia’s launch was just a bit lukewarm, due to the lack of games, no worries, because it looks like Google’s plan for 2020 will be to add as many as 120 new games to the platform, giving gamers a lot of choices when it comes to game streaming.

In case you don’t know, Stadia is not like Netflix where you pay a flat rate and access a bunch of games for free. Gamers will still need to purchase individual games in this case, but with 120 new titles expected to be added this year, there will be more options for gamers who might have felt frustrated by the lack of games.

As well as launching new games, Google is also expected to introduce several new features to Stadia that gamers have been asking for. Like support for wireless gameplay through the web using the Stadia Controller, more Google Assistant support, and also 4K gaming through the desktop, which was previously only available through the Chromecast Ultra dongle.

There was no mention of additional support for mobile games however. Right now Stadia is only available on mobile through Pixel phones, but some reports have suggested that Google is expanding on that by testing the service on non-Pixel Android handsets. We will see.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals