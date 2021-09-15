God Of War Shows Up In GeForce Now Datamine

God of War has been a PlayStation exclusive for the most part, but now according to a datamine of NVIDIA’s internal database, Redditor Ighor July has discovered a list of games that may or may not be headed to GeForce Now, and one of those titles is the ever popular God of War.

Interestingly, IGN noted earlier in the year that Sony had actually acquired a company called Nixxes that specializes in porting games onto the PC, so it could be that Sony may be thinking of bringing some of its PlayStation titles onto the PC, but we don’t know if God of War is one of them.

However, NVIDIA has since issued a statement to IGN and they were quoted as saying, “NVIDIA is aware of an unauthorized published game list, with both released and/or speculative titles, used only for internal tracking and testing. Inclusion on the list is neither confirmation nor an announcement of any game.”

It is not clear if this is just a test of their technology, maybe to see how GeForce Now might handle games like God of War, or if they are testing it to maybe bring it to the streaming service one day. So, for now, we’ll have to take NVIDIA’s word. We will see.

Source Ubergizmo

