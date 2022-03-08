God of War may be getting a TV series adaptation

Amazon Studios and Sony’s PlayStation Productions unit are said to be in talks to produce a live-action TV series adaptation of God of War. The report says that Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby, best known for their work on The Expanse and Children of Men, are involved in the project. Aside from those details, the source didn’t have much other information to share about the adaption. Naturally, both Sony and Amazon declined to comment on the report.

Of course, God of War is one of Sony’s longest-running franchises, with seven mainline games across four consoles. The most recent entry was 2018’s God of War, which was kind of a soft reboot of the franchise where they introduced players to Atreus, the son of Kratos, and the pantheon of Norse gods. The sequel to God of War is in development at Santa Monica Studio now and is expected to come out sometime this year.

If the report is accurate, it would be the fourth gaming property to get the film and or television treatment from Sony’s recently established PlayStation Productions unit. The division currently has three projects underway. It’s working with HBO to produce a TV series based on Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us and it’s also working on a Ghost of Tsushima movie and a Twisted Metal series.

