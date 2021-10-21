God Of War Headed To The PC In January 2022

The God of War franchise has mostly been a PlayStation exclusive, but for those who don’t own a PlayStation console and want to experience the game, you’re in luck. Sony has announced that God of War will be officially launching on the PC in January 2022. This won’t be the entire franchise of course, but rather the game from 2018, but it’s still great news.

According to the Steam listing for the game, “Striking visuals enhanced on PC. Enjoy true 4K resolution, on supported devices, [MU1] with unlocked framerates for peak performance. Dial in your settings via a wide range of graphical presets and options including higher resolution shadows, improved screen space reflections, the addition of GTAO and SSDO, and much more.”

The listing also states that the game will use NVIDIA’s Deep Learning Super Sampling to help boost things like the framerates and “generate beautiful, sharp images on select NVIDIA GPUs”. If you prefer playing using a controller, it will support both the PS4 and PS5’s controllers, as well as other controllers in case you don’t own either of those.

The game is priced at $50 and will be released on January 14th, 2022, so here’s your chance to finally play the game.

