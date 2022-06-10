Goat Simulator 3 is coming to PC, Xbox and PlayStation this fall

Good news for fans of goat chaos. Publisher Coffee Stain is getting back into goat-based games. That is right, Goat Simulator 3 was announced during Thursday’s Summer Game Fest showcase. You’ll be happy to know that it’s coming to Xbox, PlayStation and Epic Games Store this fall. So get ready for some goat-based action once again.

As fans of the series will expect, it’s an open-world adventure game. You will headbutt and lick anything and everything as you triple-jump across the island of San Angora, which is filled to the brim with fresh areas, challenges and events. There’s four-player couch and online co-op for one thing. You will be able to explore the island together and face off in seven minigames.

You will also be able to customize your goat with gear that enhances its abilities. You can gear them up with questionable fashion choices like tea trays and toilet rolls, or skip to the inevitable and slap a jetpack on their back. But really who is going to question a goat’s fashion sense? Not me. This game will really get your goat if you know what I mean. But you already know that if you played the previous fun games.

Source Engadget

Image Credit Coffe Stain

