Gmail To Get Safer With Authenticated Brand Logos

Google does a pretty good job of ditching unwanted emails, like spam and phishing emails. However, this doesn’t mean that the system can’t be improved, which is why Google will soon start to test allowing brands to authenticate their emails with logos within Gmail itself.

This means that if you were to receive an email from an organization like a bank or a news publication and you wanted to make sure they are who they say they are, these logos will act like a verified badge.

Google says, “Today, we’re excited to announce the pilot of another standard we’ve been working on: Brand Indicators for Message Identification (BIMI). Our BIMI pilot will enable organizations, who authenticate their emails using DMARC, to validate ownership of their corporate logos and securely transmit them to Google. Once these authenticated emails pass all of our other anti-abuse checks, Gmail will start displaying the logo in existing avatar slots in the Gmail UI.”

This won’t make your email 100% safe, but, it will at least provide some sense of reassurance that the email you receive is indeed from the company that the email claims they are. This will give you peace of mind if nothing else.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals